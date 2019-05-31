

Police have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting at a Waterloo plaza over Easter weekend.

Levi Alexander, 23, from the Greater Toronto Area, has been charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life and aggravated assault.

He’s due in court on May 31, the same day he was arrested.

Alexander’s arrest comes exactly two weeks after police arrested a young person in this case. He was arrested on May 14 after being involved in a crash following a traffic stop on May 17.

That individual is facing more than 20 charges between the two incidents.

Police are still searching for two other people in connection to the shooting. They’re described as males between the age of 19 and 25.

One suspect was wearing a blue hooded puffy vest, black pants and white shoes. The other was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants and black shoes.

The shooting in question saw more than 30 bullets sprayed into a Subway on King Street North near University Avenue.

One person suffered a gunshot wound while two others suffered minor injuries.