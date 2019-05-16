

CTV Kitchener





A traffic stop in Kitchener has turned into something much larger.

Police say they were doing traffic enforcement at King Street and Fairway Road on Thursday morning.

They stopped a vehicle and were speaking to the driver, who then took off and crashed into a pole at River Road.

The driver then ran from the scene. Police say he is still at large.

Several cruisers and a canine unit responded to the collision.

Police say they are looking for one person in connection to the incident.

It's not clear what caused the crash. Forensic identification was on-scene as well.