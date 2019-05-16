Featured
Driver flees traffic stop, crashes into pole, takes off running
Police are looking for a person after a single vehicle crash in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 1:08PM EDT
A traffic stop in Kitchener has turned into something much larger.
Police say they were doing traffic enforcement at King Street and Fairway Road on Thursday morning.
They stopped a vehicle and were speaking to the driver, who then took off and crashed into a pole at River Road.
The driver then ran from the scene. Police say he is still at large.
Several cruisers and a canine unit responded to the collision.
Police say they are looking for one person in connection to the incident.
It's not clear what caused the crash. Forensic identification was on-scene as well.