KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Search underway for missing 17-year-old in Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police search River Road East and Victoria Street North on May 3, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police search River Road East and Victoria Street North on May 3, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    There was a large police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood Friday evening as officers searched for a missing 17-year-old.

    Waterloo regional police said Quinton was last seen in the area of River Road East and Victoria Street North. At that time he was wearing a grey hoodie with blue trim, dark green jeans and black shoes.

    Quinton, 17, in an undated photo provided by Waterloo regional police.

    Officers, a canine unit and a drone were all seen searching the neighbourhood around 7 p.m. and some of the passing GO trains were temporarily delayed while officers cleared the area.

    Waterloo regional police at River Road East and Victoria Street North on May 3, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Police said there is concern for Quinton’s wellbeing.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News