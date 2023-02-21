Schreiner to stay on as Ontario Greens leader

Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner has ended speculation he could run for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership.

In a statement released Tuesday, Schreiner said after consulting with constituents, he has decided to stay on as Ontario Green Party leader.

“I’ve asked myself and others how I can best make a positive difference in building the Ontario we truly want,” Schreiner said. “The answer for me is as the leader of the Ontario Green Party.”

Late last month, a group of 40 Liberal party members, including several former MPPs, signed an open letter urging Schreiner to run for the party’s leadership.

At the time, Schreiner said while he had never had ambitions of leading a party other the Greens, he would take time to think about their arguments.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.