KITCHENER -- A masked crusader has hit the streets in a Kitchener neighbourhood to fight bad drivers travelling through school zones.

Equipped with nothing but a radar gun and a polite nudge, he's a school zone saviour. Anyone going too fast gets a wave; people going the speed limit earn a thumbs-up.

His nemesis is any driver breaking the rules.

"Cars not stopping for busses, cars not coming complete stops," said the hero, who dresses like Deadpool.

Like most masked crusaders, he keeps his identity a secret. All we know is that he's a resident of the Doon South neighbourhood in Kitchener.

He's known as "Deadpool 4 Good" on social media. He dons his costume for school drop-off and pick-up times.

"Certainly around the schools, when I am there as they enter the school zone, they're definitely pumping the brakes and slowing down, so it's a good thing," he said.

He's not the only one upset with lead-footed drivers.

Laura-Lee Holmes said vehicles constantly speed past her children's school bus, even if the lights are flashing.

"Since the start of school, within the first week and a half, there were six incidents," Holmes said.

Another neighbour put together a creative compilation of rolling stops, which is getting attention online.

"We also got a message from the mayor and our councillor, saying that they would bring it forward as a concern," Jonathan Massimi said.

Residents hope people driving on their streets start paying attention.

"I'm just happy to be a little part of it," Deadpool said. "If I can add a little humour to it, a little bit of attention to certain things, every little bit helps."