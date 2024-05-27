KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Sawed-off shotgun seized during Cambridge traffic stop

    A sawed-off shotgun seized by Waterloo regional police. (Submitted) A sawed-off shotgun seized by Waterloo regional police. (Submitted)
    A traffic stop in Cambridge has resulted in the arrest of four people.

    Waterloo regional police were doing a proactive patrol, in the area of Roseview Avenue and Malcolm Street, on Sunday.

    At around 7:50 p.m., they stopped a vehicle with four people inside.

    Officers determined that three of the occupants were wanted on outstanding warrants.

    They also found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, several knives and cash.

    The driver, a 42-year-old woman, and two of the passengers, only identified as 43-year-old and 41-year-old men, were taken into custody.

    The fourth passenger, a 33-year-old Cambridge man, was also arrested.

    He faces a total of 10 charges: possession of identity documents, two counts of disobeying a court order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with a serial number, careless transportation of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possess of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

