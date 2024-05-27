Sawed-off shotgun seized during Cambridge traffic stop
A traffic stop in Cambridge has resulted in the arrest of four people.
Waterloo regional police were doing a proactive patrol, in the area of Roseview Avenue and Malcolm Street, on Sunday.
At around 7:50 p.m., they stopped a vehicle with four people inside.
Officers determined that three of the occupants were wanted on outstanding warrants.
They also found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, several knives and cash.
The driver, a 42-year-old woman, and two of the passengers, only identified as 43-year-old and 41-year-old men, were taken into custody.
The fourth passenger, a 33-year-old Cambridge man, was also arrested.
He faces a total of 10 charges: possession of identity documents, two counts of disobeying a court order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with a serial number, careless transportation of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possess of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Repetitive partisan conduct': Conservatives to force vote on ousting Speaker Greg Fergus
The federal Conservatives have advanced a motion that will force MPs to vote on whether to oust Greg Fergus as House of Commons Speaker, after MPs' deputy adjudicator ruled Monday that the Liberal member's allegedly errant partisan event invite required urgent attention.
What a CBSA strike could look like, according to an expert
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Netanyahu acknowledges 'tragic mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians
Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a 'tragic mistake' had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people.
Severe thunderstorms, tornado watch in some areas of Canada. Here's where
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind, severe thunderstorms and even snowfall across some areas of Canada.
81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighbourhood with a slingshot
An 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighbourhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested, police said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
London police pilot project at Masonville coming to an end
The London police engagement centre at Masonville Mall is coming to an end. Police launched the centre in December as part of a six month pilot project.
-
Councillor suggests Christian Heritage Month being singled out by pausing city hall’s proclamation policy
Official proclamations issued by the City of London are back in the spotlight.
-
Teen cyclist charged for riding on Highway 401
A youth cyclist from Southwest Middlesex in facing multiple charges after riding a bicycle on Highway 401.
Windsor
-
Media successfully argues against publication ban on Windsor murder trial of Toronto man
The media has successfully argued against a publication ban on the Windsor murder trial of a Toronto man.
-
Councillor's motion to reconsider Roseland development can’t be brought forward: city clerk
A motion put forward by one city councillor to reconsider the city's plan to see a luxury condo be built the Roseland Golf and Curling Club property cannot be presented, according to the city's clerk.
-
Body of swimmer reported missing found by OPP
OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.
Barrie
-
Crown withdraws anticipated plea deal for OPP officer
There were dramatic moments inside an Orangeville courtroom on Monday as sentencing for an OPP officer accused of assaulting her former boyfriend two years ago was delayed.
-
17-year-old G2 driver charged with dangerous driving after collision
A young G2 driver faces several criminal charges after a collision in Tay Township over the weekend.
-
3 young suspects wanted in armed robbery investigation in Barrie
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of an armed robbery allegedly involving a stun gun and firearm in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Coroner's inquest begins in death of Indigenous man shot by northern Ont. police
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
-
Two active wildfires remain in northeastern Ontario
As of Monday, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Tornado watch ends in Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario
Conditions were favourable most of the day Monday for the development of severe thunderstorms, which could have produced tornadoes. All weather watches ended in the region just before 7 p.m.
-
Province nixes Ottawa paramedic plan to use taxis for some calls
Ottawa paramedics will not be calling on taxis to help transport some non-urgent patients, as the service had initially planned.
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying opening of Rideau Centre police hub: Chief
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says the opening of the new Rideau Centre police hub has been delayed because some items needed for the office have not yet arrived.
Toronto
-
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
-
WATCH: Toronto police release video of suspect vehicle after North York Jewish school hit with gunfire
Toronto police have released new surveillance video as they search for two suspects who opened fire on a Jewish girls' school over the weekend.
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Montreal
-
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for "several hours" outside McGill University on Sunday.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Quebec tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm watches in effect
Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of them being issued.
-
Cattle rustling comes to Quebec as police investigate suspected theft of entire herd
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
Atlantic
-
'I am incensed': Specialist, advocate vent frustration over N.B. premier’s post
It’s been three days since New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lashed out at a sexual health awareness presentation done by Teresa Norris and she’s still upset about it.
-
Maritime weather: Rain, showers, risk of thunderstorms Tuesday
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
Winnipeg
-
'It certainly has ramped up': Community centres throughout Winnipeg dealing with uptick in break-ins
Community centres in Winnipeg are ringing alarm bells over what they say is an increase in break-ins.
-
Teen facing multiple assault charges after robbing woman, assaulting police officers
A teenage girl is facing multiple charges after assaulting a female and two officers over the weekend.
-
Manitoba parent sued over 'defamatory' Facebook comments
A Manitoba school division is saying comments made by a parent that were posted on social media are defamatory and untrue in a recently filed lawsuit.
Calgary
-
WATCH
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
-
Alleged Calgary drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.
-
Lobby group says emissions cap would cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment
A new report commissioned by an industry lobby group on the federal government's proposed emissions cap stirred up strong reactions from both oil and gas supporters and environmental groups on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Henrique to play in Game 3 of Western Conference final; Hintz a game-time decision
Adam Henrique is set to join the action. Roope Hintz might be doing the same.
-
Stars DJ apologizes for playing La Bamba after Game 2 win over Oilers
The Dallas Stars DJ has apologized for playing La Bamba after the Game 2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for impaired driving crash that killed Edmonton couple
The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.
Vancouver
-
Guilty plea entered in deadly Vancouver home invasion
The second of two men charged in the death of a Vancouver senior during a 2021 home invasion has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
-
Recalled NÜTRL-branded tumblers have made at least 43 people sick: Health Canada
At least 43 people across Canada have reported feeling sick after using branded tumblers handed out by B.C.-based vodka soda company NÜTRL, which have been recalled after they were found to leak a chemical solution.
-
Assault suspect rearrested in Surrey more than 3 months after missing court date
Mounties in Surrey say they've rearrested a man who was wanted on multiple charges, including assault and unlawful confinement.