A man and his son were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Hagersville on Wednesday morning.

Don Edwards and his son Spencer were remembered as two men who loved the sporting community and cherished their family.

For his part, Don Edwards was involved in many local charities, including one which raised over $100,000 for yearly football scholarships.

"Don was part of that community in so many ways, not just as a coach, but a mentor, a leader, and someone the kids could look up to," said Ken Hewitt, Mayor of Haldimand County.

His son Spencer, following in his father's footsteps, sold tickets at each of his dad's events.

"He had friends in all areas and he was very protective of his sister. They loved each other so much," Alison Hodge, a family friend, said about Spencer.

Two other people, a female and a baby, were injured in the head-on collision.

Police are still investigating the crash that claimed their lives.