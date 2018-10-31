

CTV Kitchener





A father and son from Caledonia have died following a three-vehicle highway crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened on Highway 6 in Hagersville, south of Concession 11 Walpole just before 9:00 a.m.

Police determined that a northbound and southbound vehicle had collided. A third vehicle swerved to avoid the collision, and ended up in the northbound ditch.

According to a news release, two occupants were trapped in one of the vehicles.

The 18-year-old male driver of the southbound vehicle, Spencer Edwards, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, to which he succumbed.

His male passenger, 59-year-old Donald Edwards, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 27-year-old female, and her one-year-old passenger were both taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Highway 6 was closed between Concession 10 Walpole and Concession 11 Walpole for several hours while police investigated.

It re-opened at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The Haldimand County OPP have asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Another person died on the same stretch of Highway 6 in Hagersville in September.