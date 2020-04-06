KITCHENER -- Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are letting residents know they can expect to see a large number of personnel and vehicles on local roadways starting today.

A representative tells CTV News that around 40 soldiers from across Waterloo Region will be leaving from Cambridge on Monday morning to make their way to the forces Borden base.

In total, round 208 members from 31 Canadian brigade groups will be heading to the base in preparation for federal, provincial or municipal assistance.

The representative says the troops are expected to be used as support in the fight against COVID-19 as well as other emergencies such as floods and fires.