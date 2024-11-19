Police looking for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing teenager from the Pinedale Drive area of Kitchener.
Police said 15-year-old Lily is described as a white female, around 5'5", has a slim build, approximately 110lbs with long dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a sweater and sweat pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.
