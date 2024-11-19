KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for missing Kitchener teen

    Waterloo Regional Police released this image of missing person Lily. (Source: Twitter/@WRPSToday) Waterloo Regional Police released this image of missing person Lily. (Source: Twitter/@WRPSToday)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing teenager from the Pinedale Drive area of Kitchener.

    Police said 15-year-old Lily is described as a white female, around 5'5", has a slim build, approximately 110lbs with long dark brown hair.

    She was last seen wearing a sweater and sweat pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.

