KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo council has earmarked over $2 million for three affordable housing projects.

A total of 136 units were approved during the Wednesday night meeting.

The region granted $800,000 to Southside Construction to build 50 of these units on Beechwood Drive by eliminating development charges.

While some in the neighbourhood criticized the project due to concerns of added traffic and lack of greenspace, Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky says he hopes the developers will work with neighbours and the city to find the right fit.

“Our team is standing by,” he said. “There is a lot of technical work to be done, but there is no time like the present to get involved with the city so we can move along in parallel.”

Council also approved just over $700,000 for a one-roof youth homeless shelter in Kitchener that will have 45 units.

The Young Women’s Christian Association of K-W received the final $650,000 for a 41-unit affordable and supportive housing project.

The structure will be built on Block Line in Kitchener. The city gave them a 51-year lease on the land for the nominal price of one dollar.