KITCHENER -- Parents and students at public elementary schools are preparing for another week of rotating strikes across the province.

All elementary schools in the Waterloo Region District School Board will be closed this morning, as job action continues.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says one-day job actions are planned at boards across the province starting today and extending through the rest of the week.

ETFO Waterloo Region says some members will also be picketing at various school locations and outside of local MPP Amy Fee's office.

#WRDSB was included in the latest #ETFO job action, and elementary schools will be closed Monday, January 27.

More details to be released today.#WRDSBlabour — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) January 22, 2020

The second week of rotating strikes is the union's latest effort to turn up the pressure on the provincial government, which is embroiled in tense contract talks with all four of Ontario's major teacher unions.

The first round of strikes will close schools with the Waterloo, Simcoe and Keewatin-Patricia boards, with strikes at Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings-Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory school boards following the next day.

Walkouts are set to take place at boards throughout northern Ontario and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas later in the week.

Teachers unions say talks with the province have broken down over issues such as class sizes, but the education minister has said compensation is the primary sticking point.