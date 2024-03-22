Rollover in St. Jacobs
Emergency crews are on scene in St. Jacobs where a car appears to have rolled over in a crash.
As of 4:20 p.m. the vehicle is sitting upside down in the middle of King Street.
It’s not clear if anyone is hurt, what caused the crash, or if other vehicles were involved.
CTV News has reached out to Waterloo regional police for more information.
More to come.
