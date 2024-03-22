KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Rollover in St. Jacobs

    A car flipped onto its roof is seen on King Street in St. Jacobs on March 22, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) A car flipped onto its roof is seen on King Street in St. Jacobs on March 22, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Emergency crews are on scene in St. Jacobs where a car appears to have rolled over in a crash.

    As of 4:20 p.m. the vehicle is sitting upside down in the middle of King Street.

    It’s not clear if anyone is hurt, what caused the crash, or if other vehicles were involved.

    CTV News has reached out to Waterloo regional police for more information.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News