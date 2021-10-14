Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS

Cambridge -

Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.

According to a release, a pharmacy and a restaurant in the area of King Street East had rocks thrown through their front windows.

Police said the two incidents of property damage occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In both instances, police said the rocks had "messages and graphics with possible inferences to anti-vaccination."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.