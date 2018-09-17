

CTV Kitchener





Guelph IndyCar driver, Robert Wickens, spoke publicly for the first time after being hospitalized from a horrific crash at Pocono speedway in August.

He spoke directly to his fans in a video that was posted on his twitter account.

“I can promise you guys I’m going to work as hard as possible… to be back in a racecar as quickly as possible,” he says.

Wickens and his team promised to document his recovery and return to racing.

The Guelph native has had multiple surgeries after suffering injuries to his spine and neck and fractures to his arms, legs, and ribs.