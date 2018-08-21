

CTV Kitchener





Guelph IndyCar rookie Robert Wickens was involved in a serious crash on a Pennsylvania track on Sunday.

His vehicle became airborne after a collision at Pocono raceway, spinning several times and sustaining significant damage.

Wickens suffered several injuries, including to his spine, and was airlifted to hospital.

He had titanium rods and screws put into his spine, and is apparently in stable condition.

Further surgeries are expected to address other fractures in his extremities.

The crash has led to a Canadian ex-racer to call for safety improvements to barriers.

“Over my career I’ve seen so many guys get up in the fence…” said former driver Paul Tracy. “It’s not something that anybody wants to see.”

Wickens’ teammate James Hinchcliffe was caught up in the crash as well, but did not sustain serious injuries.