Food Bank of Waterloo Region asking for $2M as food-hamper visits hit all-time high

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is asking for a big funding bump as they face an unprecedented level of demand.

The Food Bank is asking Waterloo Regional Council to approve a permanent funding increase in the 2025 budget to address the demand.

They are requesting an increase from $744,000 to $2,086,724.12.

“The requested $1.3 million increase represents just 0.2 per cent of the overall tax levy, yet with this investment, Regional Council has the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of thousands. We are asking for their support to ensure that we can continue providing this vital service to those who need it most,” Kim Wilhelm, CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, said via a news release.

The Food Bank said one in eight households throughout the region now rely on food support. Three years ago, that number was one in 20 households.

“The numbers speak for themselves: food insecurity is a widespread and growing issue in our community,” Wilhem said. “Every day, more individuals and families are turning to food assistance as they face mounting economic challenges. Without a sustainable funding solution, we risk being unable to meet the growing demand for support.”

Last year, Regional Council approved a one-time funding increase for 2024 of $1.5 million. At the time, councillors debated whether to make the increased funding annual, but ultimately decided to revisit the issue during 2024 budget deliberations. Those budget discussions are ongoing with a public input session scheduled for Wednesday and a final Strategic Planning and Budget Committee session planned for Dec. 11.