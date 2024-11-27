Child tells Guelph Police he was approached by driver twice and offered candy

Guelph Police are investigating after a boy said he was approached by a driver twice and offered candy on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Willow Road and Elmira Road North area after a father reported the incident to police.

A 12-year-old boy said he was walking home from school when a driver travelling in the opposite direction slowed down and asked if the boy wanted some candy. The driver also said he knew the boy’s father.

The child said he shook his head and kept walking but he said the driver made a U-turn and followed him. Police were told the driver followed the boy to the Elmira Road North and Chillico Drive area and offered him candy again while shaking a jar.

The boy described the driver as a man with brown skin, possibly Indian, and wearing a black sweater. He said the man was driving a white Hyundai Elantra and had a small child in the back seat.