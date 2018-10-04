Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Serves: 6-8 | Prep time: 30 minutes | Grilling time: 20 minutes| Special Equipment: Blender

Ingredients

6 cups butternut squash (left over) or 2 pounds cubed uncooked

4 tbsp. oil

½ white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 ½ cups chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

½ cup sour cream (optional)

Instructions

1. If using left over roasted squash from Thanksgiving proceed to step 4.

2. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over low heat (about 250°F to 350°F) and pre heat grill pans.

3. In a large bowl whisk half the oil, salt and pepper. Add cubed squash and coat evenly. Spread the squash in a single layer on the grill pan. Grill over direct low heat with the lid closed as much as possible for 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until squash tender with fork.

4. In a large pot add the rest of the oil and sauté onions, garlic and carrots for at least 5 minutes.

5. Add roasted squash and broth. Bring to boil over medium-high heat; cover. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Allow soup base to cool a little.

6. In small batches blend the soup until it is evenly pureed. Add nutmeg, and pepper to taste. To serve add a dollop of sour cream, if desired.