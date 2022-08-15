Roads closed after serious collision near Palmerston, Ont.

Police have shut down roads surrounding the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Line 91 just outside Palmerston, Ont. after what they’re calling a “serious collision.”

In a tweet posted at 12:05 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asked motorists to avoid the area.

Police have not yet released information on the number of vehicles involved or any potential injuries.

Ornge Air Ambulance told CTV News they were initially requested to respond to the crash, but the call was cancelled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.