Road reopens following 3-vehicle collision in Township of Puslinch
Wellington Ontario Provincial Police is on scene of a three-vehicle collision at an intersection in the Township of Puslinch.
Police closed Wellington Road 35 between Gore Road and Concession 1 around 4 p.m.
The road has since reopened to traffic.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
