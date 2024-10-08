KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Road reopens following 3-vehicle collision in Township of Puslinch

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured. (Source: OPP)
    Wellington Ontario Provincial Police is on scene of a three-vehicle collision at an intersection in the Township of Puslinch.

    Police closed Wellington Road 35 between Gore Road and Concession 1 around 4 p.m. 

    The road has since reopened to traffic.

    There is no word on any injuries at this time.

