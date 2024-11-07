Two sexual assault investigations underway in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help with two ongoing sexual assault investigations in Waterloo.

On Nov. 2 around 2 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man while in the lobby of a residential building in the area of Sunview Street and University Avenue West.

Police say a short time later around 2:35 a.m., the same unknown male sexually assaulted another female victim in the area of King Street North and Ezra Avenue.

The victim was able to get away from the man, who was last seen walking toward the "downtown area" of Waterloo, according to police.

Neither of the victims were physically hurt.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 20 and 40 years old, 5’5”, with a medium build and an accent.

Investigators want to speak with the man in the pictures in connection with these incidents.