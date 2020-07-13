WATERLOO -- A man has been arrested after a road rage incident that police say involved an item being thrown at a moving vehicle, someonepunching a window, and spitting.

Waterloo Regional Police Service first received reports of the incident around 12:40 p.m. on July 2 in the area of Wilson Avenue and Goodrich Driver in Kitchener.

A man had allegedly thrown an item at a vehicle as the driver was going down Wilson Avenue;when the driver pulled over, the manwho threw the item did the same.

The man got out of his vehicle, approached the victim’s car, punched their window, and demanded they get out, according to officials.

Police say that the man tried to open the locked door before spitting on the car and fleeing the area in his own vehicle.

As a result of an investigation, police have arrested a 39-year-old Cambridge man and charged him with assault.