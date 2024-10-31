Road rage incident in Kitchener leaves one vehicle damaged

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for suspects after a road rage incident in Kitchener turned violent.

Police were called to Fairway Road North and River Road on Wednesday around 10:25 p.m.

They were told two males in a vehicle and three male motorcyclists began arguing over driving behaviours. They were told the motorcyclists made hate-motivated comments and damaged the vehicle.

The trio was last seen heading eastbound on Upper Mercer Street.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.