KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person sent to trauma centre in Guelph stabbing

    (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
    One person has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton after a stabbing in downtown Guelph on Thursday.

    Guelph Police said the stabbing happened around 10:45 a.m.

    The victim, a 41-year-old Guelph man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Police have located a man who they say may have information about the investigation.  

