One person sent to trauma centre in Guelph stabbing
One person has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton after a stabbing in downtown Guelph on Thursday.
Guelph Police said the stabbing happened around 10:45 a.m.
The victim, a 41-year-old Guelph man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have located a man who they say may have information about the investigation.
