KITCHENER -- A road closure in Wellington County remains in effect Wednesday morning following a serious crash there the previous day.

County of Perth Public Works tweeted that Wellington County Road 86 between Road 131 and Road 129 remains closed for cleanup and vehicle removal.

Two drivers were taken to hospital after a crash there on Tuesday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the crash on Wellington County Road 86 at around 7:30 a.m., announcing they had closed the road.

Officials say the crash involved a minivan and a transport truck and both drivers were taken to a local hospital. One of the drivers, a 66-year-old woman from Moorefield, was later transported to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck, a 65-year-old man from Woodstock, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, the OPP said the minivan had been headed southbound on Wellington Road 10 and the tractor trailer had been heading westbound on Wellington Road 86 when they collided.

Wellington Road 10 is controlled by stop signs in both directions, police say.

Mapleton Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, and were still there almost two hours after the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and have not said whether charges are expected.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of the Environment were both notified.