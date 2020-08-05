Advertisement
Road closed after police cruiser, Ebike collide in Waterloo
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 8:49PM EDT
Police say a cruiser and an Ebike collided in Waterloo on Aug. 5, 2020 (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police closed Hickory Street between Hemlock Street and Larch Street in Waterloo on Wednesday evening due to a collision.
Police said there was a collision between an ebike and a police cruiser. According to police, the person on the bike fled the scene.
The road was closed while police investigated.
Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.