Guelph dance company's future uncertain
The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.
“It was a bit of a shock that we had lost our city funding after 22 years of support,” said Janet Johnson, co-founder of Guelph Dance.
After more than 25 years in the community, the group is now facing a critical funding challenge.
“We have been very, very lucky to have received that support for 22 years and now we are looking to the community to help bridge that gap,” Johnson told CTV News.
It's unwelcome news for Ralph Escamillan who's been dancing for 15 years.
“I love dance because at least in the beginning, for me, it was this way of being able to change my body. I could feel a tangible change, which I think was really cool. Smaller towns like Guelph I think really needs risky and exciting programing and performance to help push the cultural language of the community,” he said.
The Guelph Dance festival, the group’s biggest event of the year, was held over the first weekend of June.
“Every festival appeals to the interests of different people, new ways of doing things and I think that's really valuable,” said choreographer, Denise Fujiwara.
“There's a great familiarity and respect and love for this festival across the country,” Escamillan added. “We're so excited that it's still going and still pushing through, even through all the hardships.”
One of the pieces performed over the weekend was called Moving Parts.
“It's a piece that questions what to do in the face of turmoil and change, which is the time we're in now,” Fujiwara explained. “Things are changing very quickly and it creates a situation where people get fearful, people react instead of responding. Everyone adapts to whatever the situation is and everyone brings their best game. It's quite remarkable. And, in a way, that's kind of what the piece is about. It's about adapting to changing conditions and bringing your best game.”
The group says they usually get $12,000 from the City of Guelph but this year they only got $2,250.
“It would have been nice to have some forewarning,” Johnson said. “We don't have a contingency plan when the grant is fairly small but we've been getting it for so long - that was very unexpected.”
According to the City of Guelph, the city’s community grant working group had over $850,000 in requests and $332,600 to award.
“We’re not able to comment on the specifics of each application, but the city was able to support $2,250 in funding for Guelph Dance as part of the Community Grant process,” said Alex Goss, the manager of equity and community investment for the City of Guelph.
Goss added that organizations need to re-apply for funding at the end of their grant with no guarantee that the previous year’s funding can be sustained.
“Funding is based on each individual application, the overall quality of applications, and demands on the limited funding available,” said Goss.
“We'll have to reduce programing,” Johnson sighed. “Unless funding comes in, it's impossible to continue. We don't have anything extra in our budgets.”
But thanks to the support of the community, the group received a $9,000 donation ahead of the festival. While it offers some relief for now, the dance group's future remains uncertain.
“We do hope people will become annual donors, we fully intend to engage in conversations because of other arts organizations, not just our own,” Johnson said.
“Dance for me has become a reminder of how community comes together through movement,” Escamillan said.
Those looking to support the organization can donate online or in person.
With reporting by Heather Senoran.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Do this once a month and extend your life by up to 10 years. No gym required
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
Mackenzie Hughes 'gutted' after falling short at RBC Canadian Open
Mackenzie Hughes had the dream scenario of winning the RBC Canadian Open in his hometown within reach but then it all slipped away.
Motorcycle doing wheelies, weaving in, out of traffic caught on Highway 417
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after being caught on Highway 417 doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
North Korea says it will stop sending trash balloons as South Korea vows strong retaliation
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
Trump joins TikTok and calls it 'an honor.' As president he once tried to ban the video-sharing app
Donald Trump has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok, a platform he once tried to ban while in the White House, and posted from a UFC fight two days after he became the first former president and presumptive major party nominee in U.S. history to be found guilty on felony charges.
'The legacy I want to leave:' Mother with Stage 4 cancer advocates for survivors
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
80th anniversary of D-Day commemorated at base of Holy Roller tank
Soldiers past and present, even some on horseback, marched through London's Victoria Park to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and ultimately, the end of World War II.
-
Nuclear plant doubling production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes
Bruce Power introduced an isotope production line in 2022, producing medical isotopes used in treatments for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.
-
Crossbow, rifle, ammo allegedly stolen from Sarnia home as police seek to identify suspect
Police in Sarnia are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly broke into a home last week.
Windsor
-
Windsorites join Canada-wide Gutsy Walk to support Crohn’s and Colitis research
In Windsor, organizers are hoping to hit the $25,000 mark to help with treatments and an eventual cure.
-
More than 300 vendors make 45th annual Art in the Park its 'biggest' yet, organizers say
Willistead Park in Walkerville was busy all day Saturday for the return of the annual Art in the Park festival — and the event, said to be its biggest this year due to the number of vendors in attendance, continues Sunday.
-
Downtown Windsor BIA issues call for vendors at Canada Day Arts Fair
The event is scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouelette Avenue
Barrie
-
Thousands of runners lace up for 12th annual Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie
Runners of all ages participated in the 12th edition of the Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie Sunday morning.
-
Barrie athlete wins Division One World Series National Championship in women's softball
A local athlete from Barrie is celebrating after winning a Division One World Series National Championships in Women's softball.
-
OPP officer assaulted during call to suspicious vehicle in Severn Township
Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Severn Township.
Northern Ontario
-
6 active wildfires in northeastern Ont.
As of Saturday evening, there were still six active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with two new fires confirmed late Friday and one confirmed on June 1 in the region.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
-
Northwestern Ont. police make arrest after serious assault
Police have made an arrest in the Kingfisher Lake First Nation following a serious assault in the northwestern Ontario community last week.
Ottawa
-
More needs to be done: River Road crash sparked anger from nearby residents
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
-
More than 90 buildings in Ottawa opened their doors for a rare opportunity to see inside
Residents in Ottawa seized the rare opportunity to walk through the doors of some of the most historical and iconic buildings in the city, as part of the 22nd Open Doors Ottawa event.
-
Two seriously injured following two-vehicle crash on Bank Street
The Ottawa Police Service says two people were injured following a serious crash that happened south of Ottawa Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Boy critically injured in Brampton shooting: paramedics
A teenage boy has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Sunday afternoon in Brampton, say paramedics.
-
25-year-old driver dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Clarington, Ont.
A 25-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over on a Clarington, Ont. highway overnight, the OPP say.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Montreal
-
Driver missing after vehicle plunges into the Riviere-des-Prairies between Montreal and Laval
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
-
Tickets for cyclists in Montreal increases by 20 per cent
There is a 20 per cent increase in tickets handed out to cyclists in Montreal with the most common infractions noted between 2021 and 2023 being wearing headphones, riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and not stopping at red lights.
-
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, June 2, 2024
CTV News Montreal for Sunday, June 2, 2024 with anchor Matt Grillo.
Atlantic
-
IWK Telethon for Children comes to a close with over $7.5M in donations
As the Weekend of Giving comes to an end, the 40th annual IWK Telethon for Children has come to a close, and this year viewers donated a record-breaking amount, making over $7.5 million.
-
SailGP in Halifax comes to a close, Britain takes home gold
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
-
'We share your pain, we share your pride': Public ceremony honouring fallen N.B. peace officers held in Fredericton
A ceremony honouring New Brunswick peace officers who have died in the line of duty returned as a public memorial on Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Blockade briefly stops Pride Parade in downtown Winnipeg
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
-
Pride festivities to end early amid severe weather in Winnipeg
Pride festivities in Winnipeg will be ending early on Sunday due to severe weather in the city.
-
Severe thunderstorms heading to southern Manitoba
The rainy weather that Manitoba saw throughout the month of May looks like it will continue into June.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada issues bear warning for Bow Valley Parkway
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
-
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
-
Dozens of dogs graduate from the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society
It has been a banner year for PADS with 33 service teams graduating, five from Calgary.
Edmonton
-
1 killed in early morning motorcycle crash on Stadium Road
A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road early Sunday morning.
-
NDP leadership debate focused on recruitment and path to 2027 success
The last NDP leadership debate was held in Edmonton on Sunday, with candidates largely focused on how to build the party ahead of the 2027 election.
-
5 things to know about the NHL playoffs as Oilers take on Stars in Game 6
The Florida Panthers will kick up their feet tonight and watch the Edmonton Oilers try to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final against the visiting Dallas Stars.
Vancouver
-
Huge hike in olive oil prices a hit for Vancouver restaurants
At Hydra Estiatorio in downtown Vancouver, every dish is prepared or finished with olive oil. The eatery has been hard-hit by shortages and surging prices.
-
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
-
Vancouver driver arrested after crashing into vehicles, narrowly missing pedestrians
Vancouver police say they are recommending multiple dangerous driving and impaired driving charges for a man who crashed his car into several other vehicles and nearly hit pedestrians downtown on Friday night.