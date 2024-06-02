Guelph dance company's future uncertain

The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.

“It was a bit of a shock that we had lost our city funding after 22 years of support,” said Janet Johnson, co-founder of Guelph Dance.

After more than 25 years in the community, the group is now facing a critical funding challenge.

“We have been very, very lucky to have received that support for 22 years and now we are looking to the community to help bridge that gap,” Johnson told CTV News.

It's unwelcome news for Ralph Escamillan who's been dancing for 15 years.

“I love dance because at least in the beginning, for me, it was this way of being able to change my body. I could feel a tangible change, which I think was really cool. Smaller towns like Guelph I think really needs risky and exciting programing and performance to help push the cultural language of the community,” he said.

The Guelph Dance festival, the group’s biggest event of the year, was held over the first weekend of June.

“Every festival appeals to the interests of different people, new ways of doing things and I think that's really valuable,” said choreographer, Denise Fujiwara.

“There's a great familiarity and respect and love for this festival across the country,” Escamillan added. “We're so excited that it's still going and still pushing through, even through all the hardships.”

One of the pieces performed over the weekend was called Moving Parts.

“It's a piece that questions what to do in the face of turmoil and change, which is the time we're in now,” Fujiwara explained. “Things are changing very quickly and it creates a situation where people get fearful, people react instead of responding. Everyone adapts to whatever the situation is and everyone brings their best game. It's quite remarkable. And, in a way, that's kind of what the piece is about. It's about adapting to changing conditions and bringing your best game.”

The group says they usually get $12,000 from the City of Guelph but this year they only got $2,250.

“It would have been nice to have some forewarning,” Johnson said. “We don't have a contingency plan when the grant is fairly small but we've been getting it for so long - that was very unexpected.”

According to the City of Guelph, the city’s community grant working group had over $850,000 in requests and $332,600 to award.

“We’re not able to comment on the specifics of each application, but the city was able to support $2,250 in funding for Guelph Dance as part of the Community Grant process,” said Alex Goss, the manager of equity and community investment for the City of Guelph.

Goss added that organizations need to re-apply for funding at the end of their grant with no guarantee that the previous year’s funding can be sustained.

“Funding is based on each individual application, the overall quality of applications, and demands on the limited funding available,” said Goss.

“We'll have to reduce programing,” Johnson sighed. “Unless funding comes in, it's impossible to continue. We don't have anything extra in our budgets.”

But thanks to the support of the community, the group received a $9,000 donation ahead of the festival. While it offers some relief for now, the dance group's future remains uncertain.

“We do hope people will become annual donors, we fully intend to engage in conversations because of other arts organizations, not just our own,” Johnson said.

“Dance for me has become a reminder of how community comes together through movement,” Escamillan said.

Those looking to support the organization can donate online or in person.

With reporting by Heather Senoran.