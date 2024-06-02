KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating reported hate-motivated assault on LRT in Waterloo

    An LRT train at Waterloo Public Square. (Apr. 1, 2019) An LRT train at Waterloo Public Square. (Apr. 1, 2019)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating after a victim says they were the target of a hate-motivated assault in Waterloo.

    The victim told police they were riding the LRT ION train from Kitchener to Waterloo on Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

    The victim said they were approached by an unknown male who began to berate them and make racial and derogatory comments.

    Police said the suspect assaulted the victim.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact investigators.

