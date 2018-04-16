Featured
Rifle, shotgun, and cross bow found in a parked vehicle
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 2:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 2:51PM EDT
A 26 year old Brantford male has been charged with Careless Storage of a Firearm after patrol officers found a rifle, shotgun, and crossbow while investigating a parked car.
The vehicle was found located in a lot on Lynden Road in Brantford on Monday around 3:30 a.m.
It was unlocked and did not have any occupants.
The weapons were not secured properly.
Police say the owner of the firearms has proper licencing.