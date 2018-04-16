

CTV Kitchener





A 26 year old Brantford male has been charged with Careless Storage of a Firearm after patrol officers found a rifle, shotgun, and crossbow while investigating a parked car.

The vehicle was found located in a lot on Lynden Road in Brantford on Monday around 3:30 a.m.

It was unlocked and did not have any occupants.

The weapons were not secured properly.

Police say the owner of the firearms has proper licencing.