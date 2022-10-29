Rider flees on stolen motorcycle in Cambridge, search underway: WRPS

Police are on the lookout for the driver of a stolen motorcycle who reportedly sped off when officers attempted a traffic stop in Cambridge on Thursday.

In a news release issued on Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say officers tried to stop the driver around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Water and Samuelson Streets.

The motorcyclist allegedly fled the area and officers did not pursue.

The motorcycle is described as a blue Suzuki GSX1. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.