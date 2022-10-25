Richard Gere spotted filming new movie in Cambridge, Ont.

A feature film starring Richard Gere took over part of Cambridge on Wednesday.

The film, Longing, was shooting on the corner of Water Street and along the Main Street Bridge to Queens Square in the Galt area.

Fans waited four hours to catch a gilmps of the star as rain drizzled throughout the day.

Richard Gere stands on the sidewalk in Cambridge. (Carlos Simoes/Facebook)

Some fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm the Pretty Woman star was in their city.

RICHARD GERE IS IN MY CITYY ⁉️⁉️⁉️ — little freak owner (@shawnussy) October 26, 2022

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the film explores the story of a wealthy bachelor in his 60s who discovers his Canadian ex-girlfriend gave birth to a son he never knew 20 years ago and that the boy has died.

"As he explores his dead son's life and gets to know him vicariously through those closest to him, Daniel is forced to evaluate the life choices that have led him to this crossroad," the database says.

The setup for the day’s shoot began the day before.

“Intermittent traffic closures will occur for 3-5 minutes at a time and be performed by Waterloo Regional Police Services at the film crew’s request. There will be breaks in the intermittent traffic closures during rush hour periods of traffic,” a filming notice from the City of Cmabridge said.

Richard Gere in Cambridge on Oct. 26. (Carlos Simoes/Facebook)

The city said crews will park at Churchill Park, the tech trucks will be parked along Melville Street South and parking in and around Queens Square will be affected.

In addition, Dalton Court Parkette will be closed for filming.

“The INVEST team is grateful for the tremendous support the film industry receives from our local businesses, community members, and visitors,” the news release said

According to the Directors Guild of Canada, Longing is a tier B feature film directed by Savi Gabizon.

The film started shooting on Sept 24 and is scheduled to end on Oct. 31.