WATERLOO -- Kitchener’s Ribfest may be postponed this year, but a staple of the event has popped to help residents get their saucy fix.

Silver Bullet Barbecue has set up shop in the parking lot of the Schwaben Club and will be serving ribs Thursday to Sundays for the next couple of weeks.

“Each rack starts off individually hand-rubbed with our signature Texas-style spices,” said pit master Carter Niklaus. “Then we slow smoke them for four hours in our Southern Pride 700 smoker using cherry wood that we get from the E.D Smith Cherry Farm in the Niagara peninsula.

“Then we smoke them over an open-charcoal flame and caramelize them to perfection using our sweet peppercorn sauce.”

Silver Bullet is also serving up food on the patio at The Pines in Cambridge.

They say they’ll extend service at both locations through the summer if they are popular enough.

Kitchener Ribfest has been tentatively rescheduled to start on Sept. 25 and run until Sept. 27.