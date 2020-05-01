KITCHENER -- Ribfest regularly draws thousands to the event each summer, but this year BBQ enthusiasts will have to wait a little bit longer.

The Downtown Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show has been postponed until at least September because of the pandemic.

Organizers say the new date is tentative, but they are hopeful that the situation in the province is improving.

“This is, of course, pending further information and recommendations from government and health officials on COVID-19, but we hope that five months from now it will once again be safe for large public gatherings and to celebrate together,” a statement posted to the event website read in part.

The event was originally set to take place for July 17-19, but instead has been tentatively rescheduled for September 25-27.