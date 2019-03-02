

Public Health has declared a flu outbreak at a Waterloo retirement home.

“We have two confirmed cases of Influenza A,” says executive director Rebecca Roy. “We also have eight of about 500 residents who are isolated because they have symptoms of respiratory illness.”

Luther Village on the Park is taking precautions to stop the spread of the flu, but the "outbreak" designation has caused some confusion.

“People shouldn’t be afraid of outbreak status,” says Roy. “It’s just a way of implementing certain protocols to help prevent the spread of the flu. At Luther Village our number one priority is the health and wellbeing of our residents, our staff and visitors. It’s not uncommon at this time of year for homes, particularly where there are a lot of residents, to experience an outbreak from time to time.”

Catching the flu can have serious consequences for the elderly or those with a compromised immune system.

So anyone who has the flu is being asked to stay away.

“Symptoms of the flu are sore throat, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea,” says Satish Mistry, a pharmacist and owner of Westmount Place Pharmacy and Home Healthcare. “You can be contagious from one day before presenting symptoms and up to five days after presenting symptoms.”

Luther Village has listed a few of the precautions being taken. They ask:

If you are sick with the flu now, please do not visit.

If you have recently been ill, please do not visit until you have been without a fever for at least 24 hours.

If you choose to visit at this time, please visit only the resident/staff member you have come to see, clean and wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol based hand rub before and after the visit and then leave as soon as possible.

Visitors who have not had their flu shot are also being asked to stay away from the Sunshine Centre.