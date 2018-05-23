

CTV Kitchener





If you want a job in this part of the country, then you might want to consider working in retail sales. Or driving a truck. Or programming computers.

Those are the three positions which were most in demand in the first quarter of 2018, according to the Workforce Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin.

For a new report, the board analyzed all online job postings from between Jan. 1 and March 31 in its region.

By sector, the most postings were for positions in sales and service (4,566 of the 18,768 total postings), trades, transport and equipment operations (2,866) and business, finance and administration (2,840).

Broken down more specifically by job classification, there were more postings for jobs in retail sales (745), transport truck driving (633) and computer programming/interactive media development (583) than for any other type of position.

A total of 4,428 local jobs were advertised on Kijiji – more than on any other individual website. Nearly 90 per cent of all advertised jobs were for permanent and/or full-time positions.