Family and friends have identified the victim of Friday’s fatal collision in Kitchener as Walter Cabrera.

“I've known Wally for about ten years; he has been a lifelong friend to my wife and her family, going back 34 years. He may as well have been family to them and to so many others as well. A lot of people are grieving hard today,” said friend Jamie Moffat in a statement.

The 40-year-old Kitchener man died after his vehicle flipped in a parking lot at Homer Watson and Alpine Road.

Police say it happened sometime before 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses in the area say a truck was speeding through the plaza when it slammed into the wall of the LCBO.

The vehicle flipped on its side as a result of a collision.

Police say Cabrera was killed instantly.

“He was everything to everyone, would do anything he could. Would go without so someone could go with. He was loving, fun, joyful, loved as much as he could, taken way too soon. All around just a loving man,” said his sister-in-law Theresa Cabrera in a statement.

Regional police say they believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing.