Alcohol believed a factor in fatal Alpine Centre crash: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 4:52PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 10:43PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision in Kitchener.
It happened in a parking lot at Homer Watson and Alpine Road sometime before 4:30 p.m..
Witnesses in the area say a truck was speeding through the plaza when it slammed into the wall of the LCBO.
The vehicle flipped on its side as a result of a collision.
Police say the driver, a 40-year-old Kitchener man, was killed instantly.
Regional police say they believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name until next of kin have been notified.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking people to avoid the area.