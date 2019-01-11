

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision in Kitchener.

It happened in a parking lot at Homer Watson and Alpine Road sometime before 4:30 p.m..

Witnesses in the area say a truck was speeding through the plaza when it slammed into the wall of the LCBO.

The vehicle flipped on its side as a result of a collision.

Police say the driver, a 40-year-old Kitchener man, was killed instantly.

Regional police say they believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name until next of kin have been notified.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking people to avoid the area.