Residents pushing for new Indigenous hub in Waterloo

Waterloo -

Residents in the region are pushing for a new Indigenous hub at one of two different locations.

“Where we can gather in ceremony and come together and sing and have feasts,” said Bangishimo Johnston, the co-founder of Land Back Camp.

Johnston started a petition that he said is gaining a lot of traction in just a few days.

The petition calls on the region to turn the Charles Street Terminal into the new hub.

The terminal turned into a COVID-19 testing centre and has been operating as one since the end of 2020.

“It's right beside Victoria Park. It's accessible. It's right beside the ION station,” said Johnston.

“The Charles Street Terminal is currently a COVID-19 testing centre for Grand River Hospital and will continue to serve the community this way until March 2022," the Region of Waterloo said in an emailed statement. "Background work and technical studies are currently underway at the site and will be ongoing throughout 2022. The Region of Waterloo, in partnership with the City of Kitchener, is committed to a community engagement process to identify opportunities and to better understand how this property could be used within the community in the long term. This engagement process will include conversations with Indigenous residents and organizations."

Tom Galloway said it is a prime piece of property and Indigenous groups are not the only ones eyeing it.

“That's why we're going on a public consultation process to get all those uses put out there,” said Galloway.

A Waterloo resident is suggesting an Indigenous centre at a different location on University Avenue East, near the Waterloo Fire station. It was formerly the Kraus lands.

“Having it on a land where they can access the Grand River and carry out many of the cultural activities and some of the religious activities is important,” Neal Moogk-Soulis said.

Waterloo declared the 13-hectare site surplus last month but Waterloo's mayor said the plan for that the land is affordable housing and commercial development.

Mayor Dave Jaworsky added that he is open to other locations and he understands the need.

“There’s a thirst in our community for moving forward in the right way but we can’t do any missteps. So it’s proper for staff to take a look at it,” he said.

The Land Back Camp said Waterloo Region is one of the only communities in this part of Ontario without a hub for Indigenous groups.

“We are hurting from generations and generations of trauma. The region should start working with us so we can begin the healing process,” said Johnston.