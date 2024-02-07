KITCHENER
    • Residents have their say at public Cambridge budget meeting

    Delegates were both pleading for funding and requesting to scale back spending at the public Cambridge budget meeting on Tuesday.

    Residents got their chance to voice their opinion on the 2024 draft operating budget that is proposing a tax hike of 5.76 per cent. This works out to about $90 more per year for the average household.

    The Fashion History Museum, Cycle WR, and Cambridge Memorial Hospital all made their case for more funding.

    "We are struggling and funding issues challenge the kind of work we can do," said Jonathan Walford of the museum. "We now have $46,433.20 in rent arrears to the city, and we are paying back our $46,000 CEBA loan, which is formidable."

    Budget deliberations are scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

    "City property tax increase are rising faster than people's income and faster than inflation," John Waylett of Property Taxpayers Alliance Inc. "This is not sustainable and we know that.

    "At some point it has got to stop, or we are all going to lose our homes."

    A second deliberation date has been set aside for Feb. 13 if more time is needed.

