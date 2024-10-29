Arrests made in downtown Guelph drug trafficking investigations

Two Guelph men are facing charges following investigations into drug trafficking in the downtown core.

The Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit began investigations earlier this month following complaints about drug trafficking and illegal drug use downtown.

Police launched an undercover operation and the officer met with a man two separate times in the area of St. George Square. The undercover officer purchased fentanyl both times.

Meanwhile, another man was seen by officers in the same area and was arrested while he was weighing crack cocaine on a digital scale. Police believe he was intending to sell the drug.

During a search after the arrest, officers said they found more controlled substances in his possession.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possessing controlled substances and failing to comply with a probation order.

According to police, since the beginning of 2023, officers have been involved in more than 35 drug trafficking investigations related to the downtown, leading to the arrest of more than 80 people and at least 460 charges.