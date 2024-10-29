Arrests made in downtown Guelph drug trafficking investigations
Two Guelph men are facing charges following investigations into drug trafficking in the downtown core.
The Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit began investigations earlier this month following complaints about drug trafficking and illegal drug use downtown.
Police launched an undercover operation and the officer met with a man two separate times in the area of St. George Square. The undercover officer purchased fentanyl both times.
Meanwhile, another man was seen by officers in the same area and was arrested while he was weighing crack cocaine on a digital scale. Police believe he was intending to sell the drug.
During a search after the arrest, officers said they found more controlled substances in his possession.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possessing controlled substances and failing to comply with a probation order.
According to police, since the beginning of 2023, officers have been involved in more than 35 drug trafficking investigations related to the downtown, leading to the arrest of more than 80 people and at least 460 charges.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Life 'too costly': Ford defends $200 cheques for taxpayers as opposition claims he’s 'buying' votes
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
Trudeau's national security adviser shared India interference allegations with counterpart
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser says she shared the explosive allegations about Indian officials taking part in criminal activity in Canada with her counterpart in New Delhi before the RCMP went public with the news this month.
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
CNN bans conservative commentator who made a racist 'joke' on air
CNN says a right-wing commentator will not be welcomed back on air after he made a racist remark on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of dispensaries in British Columbia.
12-year-old girl among teenage suspects charged in 'suspicious' Ontario house fire
Four teenagers, including a 12-year-old girl, are facing charges after police say they set an Oshawa, Ont. home on fire while the residents were inside.
StatCan latest wealth survey shows stark disparity between homeowners, renters
Statistics Canada's latest financial security survey shows a stark disparity between the wealth of homeowners and renters, even as it fails to capture the true scale what's owned by Canada's richest families.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.