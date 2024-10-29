Norfolk OPP investigating home invasion, one suspect remains at large

Two people have been charged while police continue looking for a third suspect as part of a home invasion investigation in Simcoe.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 13 at a home on Grove Street.

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say three people entered the home where they “interacted with seven occupants,” some of whom reported minor injuries. According to police, the suspects were also armed with what appeared to be firearms.

The suspects then fled the scene in a red sedan.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Lockie Drive in Oshawa. Two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

During the search, investigators found and seized a replica firearm along with a vehicle.

A 24-year-old from Oshawa has been charged with:

Assault (two counts),

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence,

Firearm - use while committing offence,

Forcible confinement (seven counts),

Mischief - obstructs, interrupts, or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property (two counts),

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon,

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

A 26-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with:

Assault (two counts),

Assault with a weapon,

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence,

Firearm - use while committing offence,

Forcible confinement (seven counts),

Mischief - obstructs, interrupts, or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property (two counts),

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon,

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm,

Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm (two counts).

Both of the accused remain in custody.

Police are still trying to identify and locate a third suspect, who is described as a heavy-set male.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is actively investigating and is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with relevant information or home surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.