Renovations on track at Brantford Civic Centre ahead of Bulldogs’ season

A multi-million dollar renovation at the Civic Centre in Brantford is underway, and according to the city, the revamp will be finished in time for the Bulldogs’ 2023 season opener.

The Brantford Bulldogs, formerly known as the Hamilton Bulldogs, made the move to the new city while Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre undergoes major renovations.

Brantford city council voted unanimously in February to temporarily move and rename the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) team.

The Civic Centre also needed renovations prior to the Bulldogs’ first puck drop, with the city saying the makeover was necessary to, “meet fan, player and OHL standards.”

The Bulldogs will stay in Brantford for a minimum of three years, though Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis hopes the city can convince them to stay permanently. In March, council began exploring the possibility of building a new OHL-size arena.

“We’ll have the information in the fall that’ll allow us to make decisions to demonstrate to the OHL and the Bulldogs’ ownership group that we’re serious about keeping them here and not just for three years,” Davis said at the time.

Brantford mayor Kevin Davis with construction site supervisor Dean Fulton seen in a Youtube video posted by the Brantford Bulldogs in August. (Youtube: Brantford Bulldogs)

SUMMARY OF RENOVATIONS

The Civic Centre was originally built in 1967 and officials from the City of Brantford say the necessary renovations cost $7.5 million. The Bulldogs organization contributed $4.5 million toward the project, while the remaining $3 million came from the city.

With the funds, the following improvements are planned for the building:

Exterior refresh

Parking lot upgrade

New addition within the building

New scoreboard

Enhanced arena amenities, including new concession areas

Ice installation

Fitness area

HVAC installation

The team dressing room, apart of the new addition at the Brantford Civic Centre. (Youtube: Brantford Bulldogs)

According to the city’s website, the renovations are expected to be finished in time for scheduled play.

“The City of Brantford eagerly anticipates welcoming fans, players, and the entire community to the revitalized Civic Centre,” it reads. “The Bulldogs’ home opener on Oct. 7 promises to be a memorable experience for fans and players alike, as we celebrate the start of a new era in Brantford hockey history.”

The Brantford Bulldogs' Youtube page posted a video in August, showing the progress made on the renovations at that time.