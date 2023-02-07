Hamilton Bulldogs moving to Brantford

Brantford city council has voted unanimously to approve a staff report suggesting the Hamilton Bulldogs temporarily move to Brantford and be known as the Brantford Bulldogs.

The Brantford Bulldogs will play at the Brantford Civic Centre beginning fall 2023.

The 56-year-old arena will receive upgrades worth roughly $7.3 million, including a new scoreboard, lighting, upgraded bathrooms and concession stands as well as a new HVAC system.

“A partnership with an established OHL franchise will reinforce the image of Brantford as a renowned sport-friendly city, as well as enhance the perception of the city as active, vibrant, and attractive to future investment, especially surrounding the downtown core,” the staff report reads.

The Brantford Bulldogs website will be active on Wednesday, where season ticket deposits will be accepted.

Bulldog officials told city council that $100 deposits will be needed when signing up online. People selected for season tickets will then be able to choose their seats through an online map in roughly four months.

This is a developing story.

More information will soon be released.