    • Renewed plea for tips in Brant man’s murder

    Photo of Gordon Oughtred in connection to a homicide investigation. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) Photo of Gordon Oughtred in connection to a homicide investigation. (Twitter: @OPP_WR)

    Ontario Provincial Police have put out another call for information in the murder of Gordon Oughtred.

    The 82-year-old was found dead at an address on Salt Springs Church Road, just outside of Brantford, on Nov. 24, 2022.

    The call initially came in as a sudden death, but investigators later ruled it a homicide.

    Now, one year after Oughtred’s murder, police are once again making an appeal for tips in the case.

    Brant County OPP say their email tip line remains active and anyone with information can also call their main line at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymous tips, the public can email or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

