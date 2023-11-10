KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Remembrance Day: What’s open and closed?

    Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday this year and as a result, banks, post offices and some government offices will be closed Monday.

    You can find a full list of what’s open and closed below.

    For planned ceremonies and events to mark the day locally, click here.

    SHOPPING, GROCERIES AND LIQUOR STORES

    The Kitchener Market will be open for regular hours on Saturday.

    LCBO and Beer Store locations will operate on reduced hours.

    Most grocery stores are open and operating on regular hours.

    GRAND RIVER TRANSIT

    Grand River Transit (GRT) will be running on a regular Saturday schedule, however there will be some detours to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies:

    There will be no ION light rail service between Grand River Hospital and Mill Station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., due to the ceremony at the Kitchener cenotaph. Shuttle buses will be running and customers should board at 301R ION replacement stops.

    The following bus routes will also be on detours during Remembrance Day ceremonies: 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 16, 20, 55, 57, and 204. More information is available here. www.grt.ca/nov11

    WASTE COLLECTION/LANDFILLS

    All Region of Waterloo waste management sites will be closed on Saturday, reopening on Monday.

    Curbside collection will operate normally Monday.

    MUSEUMS

    All Region of Waterloo Museums will be closed on Monday.

    BANKS AND GOVERNMENT OFFICES

    All Region of Waterloo administrative offices will be closed Monday.

    Kitchener City Hall will be closed Monday.

    Waterloo City Hall will be open regular hours Monday and Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. so people can use the washroom and see an ongoing handmade poppy exhibit.

    Banks will be closed Monday.

    SOCIAL SERVICES

    On Monday, Region of Waterloo Employment Services/Welcome Spaces (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) will be open for access to computers, job postings and mail drop off only.

    Home Child Care offices will be closed Monday. For urgent issues, call 519-575-4400 and ask for Home Child Care.

    Community Alzheimer Day programs in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge will be closed Monday. Overnight stay respite will be open.

    Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care administration will be closed Monday. https://www.regionofwaterloo.ca/en/health-and-wellness/sunnyside-home-long-term-care.aspx

    COMMUNITY CENTRES, POOLS and ARENAS

    Kitchener and Waterloo community centres, pools and arenas will be open regular hours on both Saturday and Monday.

    LIBRARIES

    Kitchener and Waterloo public library locations, along with Cambridge Idea Exchange locations, will be open regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

    MAIL

    Canada Post will not deliver mail on Monday and post offices will be closed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday: reports

    Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News