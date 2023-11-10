Remembrance Day: What’s open and closed?

Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday this year and as a result, banks, post offices and some government offices will be closed Monday.

You can find a full list of what’s open and closed below.

For planned ceremonies and events to mark the day locally, click here.

SHOPPING, GROCERIES AND LIQUOR STORES

The Kitchener Market will be open for regular hours on Saturday.

LCBO and Beer Store locations will operate on reduced hours.

Most grocery stores are open and operating on regular hours.

GRAND RIVER TRANSIT

Grand River Transit (GRT) will be running on a regular Saturday schedule, however there will be some detours to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies:

There will be no ION light rail service between Grand River Hospital and Mill Station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., due to the ceremony at the Kitchener cenotaph. Shuttle buses will be running and customers should board at 301R ION replacement stops.

The following bus routes will also be on detours during Remembrance Day ceremonies: 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 16, 20, 55, 57, and 204. More information is available here. www.grt.ca/nov11

WASTE COLLECTION/LANDFILLS

All Region of Waterloo waste management sites will be closed on Saturday, reopening on Monday.

Curbside collection will operate normally Monday.

MUSEUMS

All Region of Waterloo Museums will be closed on Monday.

BANKS AND GOVERNMENT OFFICES

All Region of Waterloo administrative offices will be closed Monday.

Kitchener City Hall will be closed Monday.

Waterloo City Hall will be open regular hours Monday and Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. so people can use the washroom and see an ongoing handmade poppy exhibit.

Banks will be closed Monday.

SOCIAL SERVICES

On Monday, Region of Waterloo Employment Services/Welcome Spaces (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) will be open for access to computers, job postings and mail drop off only.

Home Child Care offices will be closed Monday. For urgent issues, call 519-575-4400 and ask for Home Child Care.

Community Alzheimer Day programs in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge will be closed Monday. Overnight stay respite will be open.

Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care administration will be closed Monday. https://www.regionofwaterloo.ca/en/health-and-wellness/sunnyside-home-long-term-care.aspx

COMMUNITY CENTRES, POOLS and ARENAS

Kitchener and Waterloo community centres, pools and arenas will be open regular hours on both Saturday and Monday.

LIBRARIES

Kitchener and Waterloo public library locations, along with Cambridge Idea Exchange locations, will be open regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

MAIL

Canada Post will not deliver mail on Monday and post offices will be closed.