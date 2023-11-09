Local ceremonies and events for Remembrance Day

Ceremonies will be held in communities across the country Saturday, honouring the service and sacrifice of our veterans.

For those planning to pay their respects inperson, here’s a list of some of the local events happening on Nov. 11, 2023.

WATERLOO

Until Nov. 24

Thousands of handmade poppies will be on display at Waterloo City Hall (100 Regina St. S.)

Nov. 11

Remembrance Day Parade at 10:15 a.m.

Parade begins at Regina and Erb streets, then moves to Bridgeport and King and ends at the Waterloo cenotaphat 10:45 a.m.

Ceremony follows the parade.

KITCHENER

Nov. 11

Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony

Cenotaph at Duke Street at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will begin on Ontario Street and travel along King Street and Frederick Street to the cenotaph.

Note for transit riders: There will no ION light rail service between Grand River Hospital and Mill Station between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Shuttle buses will be running in their place. Some bus routes will be detoured around Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Nov. 19

German Remembrance Day Service (Volkstrauertag)

Woodlawn Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

CAMBRIDGE

Nov. 11

Galt Legion Parade and Ceremony

Queen’s Square at 10:10 a.m.

Parade will begin at the Galt Legion at 9:45 a.m., traveling from Water Street to the Main Street Bridge, and then the cenotaph.

Note: On-street parking will be prohibited along North Square and South Square from George Streetto Grand Avenue, and along Walnut Streetfrom Water Streetto Ainslie Streetfrom 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 11

Preston Legion Parade and Ceremony

Central Park at 10:30 a.m.

Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Preston Legion on Margaret Street, then travels down Westminster Drive, King Street and Argyle Street until it reaches the cenotaph.

Nov. 11

Hespeler Legion Ceremony

Queen Street East and Tannery Street at 10:30 a.m.

Service will be held at the cenotaph.

GUELPH

Nov. 11

Service at Colonel John McCrae House at 9 a.m.

Nov. 11

Parade to the Sleeman Centre from Farquhar Street at 10 a.m.

Nov. 11

Colour party march into the Sleeman Centre at 10:20 a.m.

March will be followed by a Remembrance Day Service and parade from Courthouse Lane to the cenotaph, and along Wyndham to Farquhar.

STRATFORD

Nov. 11

Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Waterloo Street and Albert Street (by the armoury). It will move towards Downie Street to Ontario Street, then Erie Street and York Street to the cenotaph.

Nov. 11

Remembrance Day Ceremony at the cenotaph at 11 a.m.

There will another parade following the ceremony back to Waterloo and Albert streets.

BRANTFORD

Nov. 10

Overnight lighting display

Brant War Memorial and Cenotaph (6 Dalhousie St.)

The cadet vigil will begin at 6 p.m. and end at midnight Friday, then resume at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Nov. 11

Remembrance Day Service and Parade

The march starts at Harmony Square at 10:40 a.m. and ends at the Brant War Memorial.

The service starts at 10:50 a.m., followed by a fly-pass organized by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

The public is invited to an open house and light luncheon at the Brantford Naval Veterans Association.