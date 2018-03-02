

Human remains found in a wooded area near Tillsonburg belong to a woman believed to have been murdered six years ago, police say.

The remains were discovered last weekend on Catfish Creek Conservation Authority property off of Hawkins Road, west of Tillsonburg.

Oxford County OPP announced Friday that the remains belong to missing London woman Vanessa Fotheringham.

Fotheringham was last seen alive in February 2012. She was 24 years old at the time.

London police announced in 2016 that they had identified a suspect and planned to charge him with second-degree murder in connection with Fotheringham’s death, but had been unable to find the then-32-year-old man.

Antonio Valentine Resendez Cortez remains at large. Police believe he was in the London area as a migrant worker, and returned to Mexico shortly after Fotheringham died.

With files from CTV London