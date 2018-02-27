

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say the human remains that had been found at Hawkins Tract Catfish Creek Conservation Area near Tillsonburg have been removed.

Oxford County OPP say the remains were originally discovered on Feb. 24 by someone visiting the conservation area.

They say the identity of the remains is unknown and they will undergo forensic examination.

The investigation is continuing. The conservation area has been closed to the public for the time being.