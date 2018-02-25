Featured
Human remains found in South-West Oxford Township
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 5:33PM EST
Oxford County OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered at the Hawkins Tract Catfish Creek Conservation area.
Police say that the remains were found by a member of the public just after noon on Sunday.
The identity of the remains are unknown and a forensic examination is underway in the area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Oxford County OPP or Crime Stoppers.