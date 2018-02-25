

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Oxford County OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered at the Hawkins Tract Catfish Creek Conservation area.

Police say that the remains were found by a member of the public just after noon on Sunday.

The identity of the remains are unknown and a forensic examination is underway in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Oxford County OPP or Crime Stoppers.